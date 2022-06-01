"A united way forward": Senior officials from Turkey, Sweden, Finland to convene

NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that he will be convening senior officials from Turkey, Sweden, Finland in Brussels in the coming days, regarding the NATO bid of Sweden and Finland.

"I'm in close contact with President Erdogan of Turkey and with the leaders of Finland and Sweden," Stoltenberg said at a news conference in Washington after he met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"I'm confident we will find a united way forward".

Stoltenberg said that all NATO members are "ready to sit down and address" Turkish security concerns, including the threats posed to Turkey by PKK.

NATO chief added that the alliance is taking Turkish security concerns very seriously", adding no ally has suffered more terrorist attacks than Turkey.

Turkey had voiced its concerns about the two country's "support for terrorist organizations" and said it wouldn't allow them to join NATO if they don't give concrete assurances about the issue.