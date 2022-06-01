Turkey, Pakistan determined to increase solidarity: Erdoğan

Turkey and Pakistan are determined to increase their solidarity on both bilateral and international platforms, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday.

"We have comprehensively discussed our bilateral relations, and regional and global issues," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said while addressing a joint news conference with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, following the one-on-one and delegation-level talks in Ankara.

Sharif said Pakistan and Turkey have stood by each other in times of need and on issues of core interest.

Pakistan stands with Turkey in its fight against terrorism, he said, adding: "Enemies of Türkiye are enemies of Pakistan."