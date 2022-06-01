Denmark to join EU joint defence policy, chiefs welcome the decision

An overwhelming majority of Danes, almost 67 percent, voted Wednesday in favour of joining the EU's common defence policy 30 years after opting out, results showed with 97 percent of ballots counted.

"Tonight Denmark has sent a very important signal. To our allies in Europe and NATO, and to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. We're showing, that when Putin invades a free country and threatens the stability in Europe, we others pull together," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told cheering supporters.

EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, for their part, welcomed Denmark's "historic choice" to join the bloc's joint defence policy.

Denmark's decision was a "strong message of commitment to our common security", von der Leyen tweeted, saying Denmark and the European Union would benefit. Michel also hailed the country's "historic choice" on Twitter.