Ukrainian forces have had some success near Kherson: Zelensky

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that the country's forces have had some success near Kherson and made progress in Kharkiv region.

He added that the forces are holding back Russians in the Zaporizhzhia region, adding that Russian army still has a significant advantage in equipment and numbers.

"Our defenders are showing the utmost courage and remain masters of the situation at the front despite the fact the Russian army has a significant advantage in terms of equipment and numbers," he said in a late-night address.