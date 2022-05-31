 Contact Us
News World Ukrainian forces have had some success near Kherson: Zelensky

Ukrainian forces have had some success near Kherson: Zelensky

"Our defenders are showing the utmost courage and remain masters of the situation at the front despite the fact the Russian army has a significant advantage in terms of equipment and numbers," he said in a late-night address.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published May 31,2022
Subscribe
UKRAINIAN FORCES HAVE HAD SOME SUCCESS NEAR KHERSON: ZELENSKY

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that the country's forces have had some success near Kherson and made progress in Kharkiv region.

He added that the forces are holding back Russians in the Zaporizhzhia region, adding that Russian army still has a significant advantage in equipment and numbers.

"Our defenders are showing the utmost courage and remain masters of the situation at the front despite the fact the Russian army has a significant advantage in terms of equipment and numbers," he said in a late-night address.