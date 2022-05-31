Texas governor issues disaster declaration for the city of Uvalde

Texas governor Greg Abbott said on Tuesday that he issued a disaster declaration for the city of Uvalde following the last week's fatal mass shooting at Robb elementary school.

"The community of Uvalde has been left devastated by last week's senseless act of violence at Robb Elementary School and should not have to encounter any difficulty in receiving the support needed to heal," he said.

"This disaster declaration frees up the many resources available through the State of Texas and local jurisdictions to continue providing much needed support to all who were impacted and work in the community unencumbered by regulations unnecessary to respond to this tragedy. All of Texas stands with Uvalde, and we are prepared to provide support through all available means."