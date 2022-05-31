Ukraine applauds oil embargo, says gap between packages "unacceptable"

Ukraine has welcomed the European Union's decision to block most imports of Russian oil.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he welcomed the approval of 6th EU sanctions package, adding that the gap of over 50 days between 5th and 6th package is unacceptable.

"When over 50 days have passed between the 5th and 6th sanction packages, the situation is not acceptable for us," Zelenskiy said, speaking alongside Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova in Kyiv.

Separately, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a statement that "The oil embargo will speed up the countdown to the collapse of the Russian economy and war machine."

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry estimated the ban could cost Russia "tens of billions of dollars" and praised the European Union for "not only making it harder for the Kremlin to finance the (Russian Federation's) aggression but also shoring up its own energy security."

He also said in a Twitter post that Ukraine is working on an international U.N.-led operation with navies of third countries to ensure a safe trade route for food exports.

He did not provide further details.