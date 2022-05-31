News World Polish PM Morawiecki wants to see Vladimir Putin 'totally removed' from power in Russia

"If Europe and the free world lose this battle, lose this war, we are not going to be safe any longer because we will always be under threat and blackmail from Putin. We would like to see him totally removed from the power of course," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told Sky News on Tuesday.

Published May 31,2022