Italy scraps coronavirus entry rules

Italy said Monday it was dropping the requirement to show proof of coronavirus vaccination, recent recovery or a negative test before entering the country.

The health ministry announced that the requirement to show a so-called "Green Pass" to enter Italy "will not be extended" when it expires on May 31.

Italy was the first European country hit by coronavirus in early 2020 and has had some of the toughest restrictions, including requiring all workers to show a Green Pass.

As cases eased and a majority of the population were vaccinated, most measures were lifted although masks are still required on public transport and in schools.

Italy on Monday recorded another 7,537 cases and 62 deaths, taking the total to 166,631, according to health ministry figures.