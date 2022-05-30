Erdoğan discusses war in Ukraine with Zelensky

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the situation in the war with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday.

Two leaders also talked about the continuation of the negotiations and establishing safe corridors.

Turkey made every effort to continue negotiations between Ukraine and Russia and it is ready to provide more support, including mediation, Erdoğan told Zelensky over the phone.

Turkey attaches particular importance to establishing safe corridors for exporting Ukrainian agricultural products by sea, he stressed.

Erdoğan added that Turkey has a positive view on taking part in a possible Istanbul-based monitoring center with the participation of Ukraine, Russia, and UN.