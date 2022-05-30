Georgian breakaway territory suspends announced referendum on joining Russia - decree

The president of the Georgian breakaway region of South Ossetia suspended on Monday an earlier announced referendum on whether to become part of Russia until consultations with Moscow are complete.

"Until the completion of consultations, suspend the Decree of the President of the Republic of South Ossetia dated May 13, 2022 'On calling a referendum of the Republic of South Ossetia'," President Alan Gagloyev said in a decree.

On May 13, the president announced that a referendum was to be held on July 17.