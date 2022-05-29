Islamabad denies any visit by Pakistani delegation to Israel

Pakistan on Sunday rejected reports regarding the visit of a Pakistani delegation to Israel earlier this month.

Responding to media queries, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson "categorically rejected the notion of any delegation from Pakistan visiting Israel."

"The reported visit in question was organized by a foreign NGO which is not based in Pakistan," Asim Iftikhar said, referring to a visit by a delegation of Pakistani-Americans organized by the Israel-based NGO Sharaka to "promote peace in the Middle East."

The Foreign Ministry statement followed remarks by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who in his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week, called the visit an "amazing experience," and an example that showed him "great change" vis-a-vis Tel Aviv's ties with the Muslim world.

"Pakistan's position on the Palestinian issue is clear and unambiguous. There is no change whatsoever in our policy on which there is complete national consensus," Pakistan's statement further said.

Islamabad "steadfastly" supports the Palestinian people's "inalienable" right to self-determination, it added.

"The establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian State with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with the relevant UN and OIC resolutions, is imperative for just and lasting peace in the region," it maintained.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Minister for Development Ahsan Iqbal said on Twitter that no "official or semi-official" delegation from Pakistan had visited Israel.

"The participants were Pakistani-Americans, and they have explained themselves. The policy of the government of Pakistan is clear and it doesn't recognize the state of Israel," he added.