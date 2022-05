"Defence of Kyiv" area is now a "tank graveyard"

In Russia's war against Ukraine, after the intense fightings of the "Defence of Kyiv", the area that has wrecked tanks looks like a tank graveyard. The area between Dmitrivka and Zabuchchya, 27 km from Kyiv, also known as the region that the big defence of the Kyiv happened against the Russian army, carry the traces of the intense battles. Citizens that visit the area examine the wreckages and take photos.

Published 29.05.2022 20:50 Share This Album





Subscribe