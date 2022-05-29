News
Erdoğan to hold phone talks with Zelensky and Putin as a part of efforts to find peace between Ukraine and Russia
"On Monday, I will have phone calls with both Russia and Ukraine. We will continue to encourage the parties to operate channels of dialogue and diplomacy," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his comments.
Agencies and A News WORLD
Published May 29,2022
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is going to hold separate phone calls with Russian and Ukrainian counterparts Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday to boost channels for dialogue and diplomacy to end the months-long conflict.
Erdoğan said Turkey wanted to see an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible, but that the situation was becoming more negative each day.
"On Monday, I will have phone calls with both Russia and Ukraine. We will continue to encourage the parties to operate channels of dialogue and diplomacy," he said in a statement.