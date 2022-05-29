News World Erdoğan to hold phone talks with Zelensky and Putin as a part of efforts to find peace between Ukraine and Russia

"On Monday, I will have phone calls with both Russia and Ukraine. We will continue to encourage the parties to operate channels of dialogue and diplomacy," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his comments.

