Ukrainian town of Lyman falls under full control of Russian forces - ministry

The Russian military says it has gained complete control over Lyman, a small but strategically important town in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region. "Through the joint action of units of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Russian Armed Forces, the town of Krasny Liman was completely liberated from Ukrainian nationalists," Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Saturday.

WORLD
Published May 28,2022
Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday that the Ukrainian town of Lyman had fallen under the full control of Russian and Russian-backed forces in eastern Ukraine.

The claim comes a day after pro-Russian separatists from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said they had fully captured the town, a railway hub west of Sievierodonetsk.

Ukraine said on Friday that Russia had captured most of Lyman but that its forces were blocking an advance to Sloviansk, a city a half-hour drive further southwest.

Ukrainian and Russian forces had been fighting for Lyman for several days.