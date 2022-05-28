At least 25 killed in landslides in north-eastern Brazil

At least 25 people have been killed in a series of landslides in north-eastern Brazil following heavy rainfall.



A landslide in the Ibura district in the south of the port city of Recife killed 20 people, Globo television channel reported on Saturday.



Three more people were killed in Camaragibe in the greater Recife area, the report said.



Meanwhile two men were killed in the north and west of Recife.



The region has recently seen heavy rainfall, with more than 200 millilitres of rain falling in 24 hours in the greater Recife area, according to officials in the state of Pernambuco.



Some 30 people have died since the storms began.



