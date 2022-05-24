RESIGNED DIPLOMATS STATEMENT GOES AGAINST PUBLIC OPINION IN RUSSIA: KREMLIN

The recent remarks of a senior Russian diplomat who quit his post in protest of the Ukraine war do not reflect public opinion in the country, the Kremlin asserted on Tuesday.

"We can say that Mr. (Boris) Bondarev is no longer with us, rather he is against us," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a press briefing in Moscow following the resignation of the counsellor at Russia's mission to the UN in Geneva.

Peskov said that the Kremlin is aware of Bondarev's decision, adding that he had condemned "the actions of the Russian leadership," which are "supported by almost the entire population of the country."

"So, this gentleman opposed the consolidated opinion of our country," said the spokesman.

In an English resignation letter shared on Monday on social media, the 41-year-old Bondarev announced that he was quitting in protest of the war and denounced the actions of the Russian government.