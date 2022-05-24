 Contact Us

Russia's war on Ukraine leaves 3 months behind

Russia's war on Ukraine, which began at the instruction of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been continuing for three months.

Published 24.05.2022 19:56
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 24
Russia's war on Ukraine, which began at the instruction of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been continuing for three months.
More hardship as new sandstorm engulfs parts of Middle East
Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends Chelsea Flower Show
Regretful Russian sentenced to life in first war crimes trial in Kyiv
Etna volcano in Italy goes active
SOLOTURK becomes first to fly F-16 at the lowest altitude, speed