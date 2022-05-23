Event marking Turkish Cuisine Week held in Los Angeles

An event marking Turkish Cuisine Week was held Sunday in Los Angeles.

Hosted by the Turkish Consulate General, it welcomed leading names of the gastronomy industry, travel agencies and guests from the art world.

In his opening speech, Los Angeles Turkish Consul General Sinan Kuzum informed the foreign guests about the historical and cultural richness of Turkish cuisine. Guests were briefed on the "healthy, waste-friendly and sustainable aspects" of traditional Turkish food.

The Turkish Coffee Lady Foundation offered Turkish coffee to the guests with a special concept -- pictures painted on coffee beans by famous micro-art artist Hasan Kale, who brings together 500 years of Turkish coffee culture with art.

"We were delighted to introduce Turkish coffee, our cultural heritage that changed the world 500 years ago and lies at the heart of Turkish gastronomy, to people from the world of television and tourism," said Gizem Şalcıgil White, founder of the Turkish Coffee Lady Foundation.

