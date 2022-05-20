News World Only small number of war atrocities are reported: Ukrainian official

Only a small number of the alleged atrocities against civilians in Ukraine for which Russian soldiers stand accused are even reported, according to Ukrainian officials.



"We have found evidence of many crimes, including sexual crimes, which often go unreported," Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica. She said it was a Russian tactic to break the morale of the Ukrainian population.



"With the help from the European Union, we are investigating these silent crimes, we are setting up centres for the survivors, for those who were victims of torture and sexual crimes," Stefanishyna said, adding that only 10% of such crimes are reported.



Stefanishyna also said that the sanctions packages adopted against Russia so far are "not enough to end the war. It is the responsibility of European leaders to not finance the aggressor and the death of Ukrainians."























