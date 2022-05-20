Turkey and Colombia raised bilateral ties to level of strategic partnership: Erdoğan

Turkey and Colombia raised their bilateral ties to the level of strategical partnership after signing a joint memorandum, the Turkish president said on Friday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a press conference with his Colombian counterpart, Ivan Duque Marquez , following a meeting at the Dolmabahçe Palace in the metropolis Istanbul.

The two leaders touched on issues related to bilateral relations between Ankara and Bogota during the meeting.

" Turkey and Colombia have raised their bilateral ties to the level of the strategic partnership with the joint memorandum," Erdoğan told reporters.

He added that he plans to pay a visit to Colombia, along with a tour of the region, by Aug. 7.