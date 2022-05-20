France reports first monkeypox case

France on Friday reported its first case of monkeypox, joining a number of other European and North American nations in detecting the disease endemic in parts of Africa.

Monkeypox was identified in a 29-year-old man in the Ile-de-France region, which includes Paris, who had not recently returned from a country where the virus is circulating, France's health authorities said Friday.

Cases of monkeypox have also been detected in Britain, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Sweden as well as in the United States and Canada, leading to fears that the disease -- normally concentrated in Central and West Africa -- may be spreading.

The rare disease -- which is not usually fatal -- often manifests itself through fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a chickenpox-like rash on the hands and face.

The virus can be transmitted through contact with skin lesions and droplets of a contaminated person, as well as through shared items such as bedding and towels.

Monkeypox usually clears up after two to four weeks, according to the World Health Organization.















