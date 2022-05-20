ARGENTINAS POPULATION CLIMBS TO OVER 47M

Argentina's population rose to over 47 million, according to the preliminary results of a census shared Thursday.

The National Institute of Statistics and Census (INDEC) said the country's population was recorded at 47,327,407 in the census, which was conducted Wednesday.

Nearly 53% of population is female and 47% male.

The country's population increased by 7.2 million compared to the previous census held in 2010.

"We Argentines are more than 47 million! Today, thanks to everyone's efforts, we have clearer information to work for a better future," Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez said on Twitter.