Hungarian parliament approves fifth term in office for Orbán

The Hungarian parliament on Monday voted by a large majority to grant Viktor Orbán his fifth term as prime minister following his party's landslide victory in the country's parliamentary elections last month.



A total of 133 lawmakers from Orbán's ruling Fidesz party and the representative of the country's German ethnic minority voted in favour of the right-wing populist, while 27 opposition lawmakers voted against him and 39 others abstained.



This is the fifth time Orbán has headed a Hungarian government. The 58-year-old first held the office from 1998 to 2002, and then again from 2010 until now. Following the vote, Orbán took the oath of office.



Orbán's Fidesz party won a two-thirds majority in parliamentary elections on April 3, despite critics accusing him of attempting to dismantle democracy and the rule of law. His ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin have also come under fire since the war in Ukraine began.



Orbán is at odds with Brussels over the alleged misuse of EU funds, and he is also currently blocking a planned EU embargo on Russian oil imports.



"We do not accept economic measures that would harm Hungarian families," Orbán said in a speech after the parliamentary vote, adding that "Brussels abuses its power and wants to impose things on us that are alien."

