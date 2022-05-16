Turkish president to pay condolences visit to Abu Dhabi on Tuesday

The Turkish president will pay a condolences visit on Tuesday to Abu Dhabi following the death of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the United Arab Emirates, said an official announcement.

According to a Monday statement from the Turkish Communications Directorate, during his Tuesday visit Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will also hold a bilateral meeting with his UAE counterpart Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who served as president of the UAE since 2004, passed away on Friday at age 73.