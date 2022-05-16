Israeli police attack funeral of Palestinian youth in Jerusalem

Israeli police attacked the funeral procession for a Palestinian youth in occupied East Jerusalem Monday evening, according to witnesses.

Clashes erupted between Israeli forces and Palestinian mourners near the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex during the funeral of a 23-year-old youth killed by Israeli gunfire last month, the witnesses said.

"Israeli forces fired rubber-coated bullets on an ambulance carrying the coffin of the dead Palestinian youth," one of the witnesses told Anadolu Agency.

No injuries were reported in the clashes.

There was no comment from Israeli authorities on the report.

The young man lost his life during clashes with Israeli forces inside the Al-Aqsa complex last month. His body was withheld by Israeli authorities until it was transferred to his family earlier Monday.

Israel has been facing renewed criticism since police on Friday attacked mourners at the funeral procession of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

In the wake of international condemnations of the Israeli attack on the funeral, police said they had opened an investigation into the incident.

Abu Akleh, a veteran 51-year-old journalist, was covering an Israeli military raid near the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank when she was shot dead on Wednesday. Palestinian officials and her employer, Al Jazeera, say she was murdered by Israeli forces.