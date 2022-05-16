German chancellor says no sign of imminent end to Ukraine war

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he sees no sign of an imminent end to the war in Ukraine and warned that a further escalation remains possible.



There had so far been no sign that people had realized the importance of ending the conflict "as quickly as possible," Scholz told German broadcaster RTL on Monday, adding that he was also concerned there could be "an escalation of the war."



"We must be able to make sensible, very deliberate and also very courageous decisions - and we have made those," Scholz said, before reiterating that he would not make any decision that could lead to a direct conflict between NATO and Russia.



