UN chief Guterres calls for greater focus on effects of Ukraine war
"A meaningful solution to global food insecurity requires reintegrating Ukraine’s agricultural production and the food and fertilizer production of Russia and Belarus into world markets, despite the war," UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in Vienna.
Published May 11,2022
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for a greater focus on the global impact of Russia's war on Ukraine, arguing that there is little prospect of talks to resolve the conflict "in the immediate future."
Guterres said the United Nations is currently focusing on securing global food supplies.
This will only be possible if Ukrainian agricultural products, Russian food and fertilizers reach global markets despite the war, he said.
