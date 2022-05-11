Scholz, Fernández warn that Ukraine war will worsen food insecurity

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Argentine President Alberto Fernández on Wednesday warned of the global consequences of the war in Ukraine, particularly in relation to food supply.



"It is a war that has consequences for the whole world," Scholz said during a joint press conference with Fernández in Berlin, pointing to rising energy prices and the risk of disruption to the global food chain.



There was a possibility that countries such as Ukraine, which play an important role in global food security, will no longer be able to meet demand, Scholz added.



"Latin America is suffering the consequences of the war," Fernández said. "The sanctions against Russia have consequences not only in Russia, but all over the world."



The Argentinian president said there were regions in Central America that were no longer suitable for agriculture due to climate change, and that food insecurity was set to worsen due to the war.



"This is no longer a problem between NATO and Russia or between Ukraine and Russia - this is a problem for the world," he said.



