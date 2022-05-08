Putin 'failed' as president: Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton, ex-secretary of the United States of America, said on Friday that Russia's President Vladimir Putin is trying to take over Ukraine because he "has failed as the President of Russia."

"This is the real story," she said.

"All of a sudden your big, nasty, aggressive neighbor decides he wants what you have," Clinton said, in an interview with CBS Evening News.

"He can't build it himself. And the real story here is that he has failed as the President of Russia," she added.

"Russia's development has hardly advanced, because he has taken so much of the money out, along with his oligarchs, and he haven't invested in the people of Russia," she claimed.

"So, 'let's go take our neighbor who wants to look toward Europe and wants their children to have a better life. Let's seize their assets'".