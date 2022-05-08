 Contact Us
News Turkey Turkish army hasn't allowed for any mistake on its borders: Erdoğan

Turkish army hasn't allowed for any mistake on its borders: Erdoğan

"Our army has not allowed for any mistake on our borders until now. I applaud you, valuable members of our army, on behalf of myself and my nation. Your efforts will not be forgiven throughout history," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement while wishing military success to the Turkish soldiers on their mission.

A News TURKEY
Published May 08,2022
Subscribe
TURKISH ARMY HASNT ALLOWED FOR ANY MISTAKE ON ITS BORDERS: ERDOĞAN

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan talked over the phone with the country's Minister of Defence Hulusi Akar, who has been inspecting deployed Turkish troops along the border.

"Our army has not allowed any mistake to be done on our borders until now. I am proud of you, valuable members of our army, on behalf of myself and my nation. Your efforts will not be forgiven throughout history," he said in a statement while wishing military success to the Turkish soldiers on their mission.



At the end of his speech, President Erdoğan also congratulated the past eid of the Turkish soldiers.