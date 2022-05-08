'Surrender not an option': Ukraine forces in Azovstal

Ukraine forces holed up in the sprawling Azovstal steel works in the Russian controlled city of Mariupol said Sunday that they were unable to surrender fearing reprisals from Russian forces.

"We, all of the military personnel in the garnison of Mariupol, we have witnessed the war crimes performed by Russia, by the Russian army. We are witnesses. Surrender is not an option because Russia is not interested in our lives," said Ilya Samoilenko, an Azov regiment intelligence officer.

Separately, an Azov regiment fighter said that "We need the support from the government critically," adding that they also need a third party to guarantee a ceasefire to evacuate the wounded and collect the dead.