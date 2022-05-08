Dozens feared dead after Russian airstrike on school in Luhansk region - governor

 Contact Us
Ukrainian authorities have spoken of possibly up to 60 dead after a Russian airstrike on a school in the Luhansk region. Two bodies have been recovered so far after an airstrike on the school in Bilogorivka, the region's governor Serhiy Haidai announced on his Telegram channel on Sunday. "Probably all 60 people who are still under the rubble of the building are dead," he added.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published May 08,2022
Two people have been killed in the Russian bombing of a school in the Ukrainian village of Bilohorivka and the 60 who remain under the debris are feared dead, Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region, said on Sunday.

Gaidai said Russia dropped a bomb on Saturday afternoon on the school where about 90 people were sheltering, causing a fire that engulfed the building. Thirty people have been rescued.

"The fire was extinguished after nearly four hours, then the rubble was cleared, and, unfortunately, the bodies of two people were found," Gaidai wrote on wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app. "Sixty people were likely to have died under the rubble of buildings."

Separately, Gaidai said that according to preliminary information, shelling in the village of Shypilovo destroyed a house and 11 people remained under the building's debris.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports. There was no immediate response from Russia.