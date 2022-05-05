Why May 9 is a big day for Russia and what would mean a war declaration

Russia may have invaded Ukraine on February 24, but the President Vladimir Putin insisted that Russian troops are carrying out a "special military operation," instead of declaring war directly.

However, Western analysts had warned that this might change on May 9, a symbolic day for Russia.

It is said that on that day Russia might declare war, which would open the way for Russia to intensify his campaign in Ukraine which would change its narrative of it completely.

WHAT HAPPENS ON MAY 9?

May 9, also known as the "Day of Victory" in Russia, commemorates the victory of the country against the nazis in 1945.

Normally on this day, a military parade is realized in Moscow and Russian leaders traditionally stop and pay their respects at the grave of Vladimir Lenin in the Red Square.

"May 9 is designed to show off to the home crowd, to intimidate the opposition and to please the dictator of the time.", speaking to CNN, James Nixey, director of the Russia-Eurasia Programme at defense thinktank Chatham House, said.

Western analysts have believed for a very long time that Putin might take advantage of the symbolic meaning and propaganda value of the day to announce a great scale of hostilities.

It is also worth noting that the Russian president has an eye for symbolism, given that he launched the Ukraine invasion a day after the Defender of Fatherland Day, another crucial military day in Russia.

Russia, for its part, rejects all of these accusations.