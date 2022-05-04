News World Russia to show off new rocket launchers at May 9 military parade

"For the first time, modern multiple rocket launchers of the Tornado-G type with 122-millimetre calibre and equipped with automatic control and fire control systems will roll across Red Square in the motorized column," Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said, according to the Interfax news agency.

