Russia to show off new rocket launchers at May 9 military parade
"For the first time, modern multiple rocket launchers of the Tornado-G type with 122-millimetre calibre and equipped with automatic control and fire control systems will roll across Red Square in the motorized column," Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said, according to the Interfax news agency.
Published May 04,2022
Russia will put some of its new weapons on display when it holds a traditional Victory Day military parade on May 9, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.
Festivities are held every year to mark the Soviet Union's 1945 victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, and it is common for Moscow to show off the latest additions to its military hardware.
In all, military parades are planned in 28 Russian cities to mark Victory Day, although Moscow's is the showpiece event.
The nation's largest parade is expected to feature 11,000 soldiers and 131 military vehicles. In addition, 77 helicopters and planes are to take part. President Vladimir Putin will deliver a speech.
The Kremlin said last week that no foreign leaders had been invited, not even Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko - a close ally of Putin's.
Western diplomats in Russia also plan to stay away this year because of the bloodshed in Ukraine.