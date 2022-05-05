Erdoğan, Macron discuss bilateral relations, Ukraine war over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan talked with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron over the phone on Thursday.

Two leaders discussed the regional issues, mainly steps to be taken to improve Turkey-France bilateral relations and the Russia-Ukraine war, according to a statement released by Turkey's Directorate of Communications.

Erdoğan also congratulated Macron on his re-election to French Presidency, adding his wishes that the elections bring good to France, the statement added.

The Turkish president reiterated that the relations between Turkey and France are of vital importance in terms of the global role that common continent Europe plays.

Underlining that they are doing whatever they can as Turkey to end the war in Ukraine through diplomacy, Erdoğan said that it is important to support the negotiation process.