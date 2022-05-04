20 more civilian bodies found in Kyiv region

The bodies of another 20 civilians were found in the past 24 hours in the Kyiv region, police said Wednesday, raising the total number of bodies found there so far to 1,235.

Kyiv regional police chief Andriy Nebytov said the latest discoveries were found in Borodianka and the surrounding villages, some 25 kilometres (15 miles) from Bucha, the town near Kyiv now synonymous with allegations of alleged Russian war crimes.

Others were found in the Vyshgorod area just north of the capital.

"A total of 1,235 bodies of civilians" have been found, he said in a video released by the interior ministry.

Of that number, "more than 800 bodies were examined by experts. Unfortunately, most of them are people who died from gunshots," he said.

Experts have yet to identify 282 bodies, he added.

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olga Stefanishyna told AFP in Borodianka in late April that the remains of 1,020 civilians were being stored in morgues in the Kyiv region.