ZELENSKY SLAMS LAVROVS COMMENTS, SAYS MOSCOW FORGOT ALL WWII LESSONS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Lavrov's comments on Jews and Hitler show that Moscow "has forgotten all the lessons of World War Two, or perhaps never learned them."

"I have no words...No one has heard any denial or any justification from Moscow. All we have from there is silence.... this means that the Russian leadership has forgotten all the lessons of World war two," Zelenskiy, who is Jewish, said in his nightly video message.