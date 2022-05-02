TURKISH, RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTERS DISCUSS UKRAINES HUMANITARIAN SITUATION, PROSPECT OF CEASE-FIRE

In a phone call, the Turkish and Russian defense ministers on Monday discussed the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and the prospect of a cease-fire.

Hulusi Akar told his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoygu that the safe and immediate evacuation of civilians via land or sea is of utmost importance, said a National Defense Ministry statement.

Reiterating that an immediate cease-fire is crucial for restoring peace and stability to the region, Akar added that Turkiye will continue to provide humanitarian aid and work to establish a peaceful environment.

At least 3,153 civilians have been killed and 3,316 others injured in Ukraine since the war with Russia began on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.

More than 5.4 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, data from the UN refugee agency shows.