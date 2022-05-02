U.S. sees 'minimal at best' progress by Russia in Donbas, says to train Ukrainian troops

The United States sees that the progress made by Russian forces in Donbas over past several days is "minimal at best", a senior U.S. defense official said on Monday.

He added that a top Russian general was also in Donbas last week, saying that they cannot confirm reports that say he was injured during fighting.

Giving a general brief on current issues, he said that roughly 200 Ukrainian troops will have been trained on M777 Howitzers.

He also emphasized that since the start of the invasion, Russia has launched more than 2,100 missiles at Ukrainian targets.