End the senseless killing: Scholz to Putin

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has again appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his war of aggression against Ukraine.



"Stop this war, stop the senseless killing, withdraw your troops from Ukraine," he said on Monday after the Indo-German intergovernmental consultations in Berlin.



"We agree that borders must not be moved by force."

Scholz has rejected criticism that he has been too hesitant to support Ukraine since Russia began attacking its neighbour.



"I have always decided quickly, together with everyone else, coordinated with the allies," Scholz told broadcaster ZDF, adding that his strategy was set, namely that Germany acts "prudently and with a clear mind."



Scholz emphasized that the financial and military assistance provided by Germany and other states had contributed to the successes of the Ukrainian army, which he said is "now able to hold out for so long against such an overpowering opponent."



Germany will keep supporting the Ukrainian army in this, he said.

He also declined to answer when asked if he would sit at a table with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a G20 summit Indonesia is hosting later this year.

"We will decide on that if the matter arises," he said. "It would be unwise to do anything else."

LIFTING OF SANCTIONS AFTER PEACE DEAL

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made remarks on the sanctions too, saying that the sanctions imposed on Russia as a result of its invasion of Ukraine will not be lifted until Moscow reaches a peace agreement with Ukraine, adding that it was for Ukraine to decide what peace it wanted.

Interviewed on ZDF public television, Scholz said Putin had miscalculated if he had anticipated that he might be able to gain territory from Ukraine, declare an end to hostilities and see Western countries drop sanctions.

"He didn't think his entire Ukraine operation through," Scholz said. "He didn't think Ukraine would resist like that. He didn't think we would support them to hold out for so long... We won't withdraw the sanctions unless he reaches an agreement with Ukraine, and he won't get that with a dictated peace."

He also said Germany would not accept Russia's annexation of Crimea. "That was a breach of international law ... that remains true," he said.

Scholz added that he had no plans to visit Kyiv after a planned trip by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was dropped due to Ukraine's objections.

Scholz rejected criticism that he was at first too hesitant to send Ukraine heavy weapons, followed by criticism from pacifists after Germany last week announced the delivery of "Gepard" anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine.

"There's no point in doing something just because someone is shouting or not doing something because someone is shouting," Scholz said, adding that protecting the country and keeping peace was his duty as chancellor.

Scholz is under pressure both at home and abroad to supply Ukraine with heavy arms such as tanks and howitzers and support an immediate EU embargo on Russian energy imports to strip Putin of hard currency that helps him finance the war.