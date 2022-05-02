 Contact Us
News World Turkish president, other leaders exchange Muslim holiday greetings

Turkish president, other leaders exchange Muslim holiday greetings

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Azerbaijani counterpart exchanged Eid greetings in a phone call, a statement by Turkey's Communications Directorate said, adding that he also exchanged greetings with his counterparts from several other countries.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published May 02,2022
Subscribe
TURKISH PRESIDENT, OTHER LEADERS EXCHANGE MUSLIM HOLIDAY GREETINGS

Turkey's president on Monday exchanged greetings with other leaders for the Islamic Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Azerbaijani counterpart exchanged Eid greetings in a phone call, according to a statement by Turkey's Communications Directorate.

Voicing confidence that friendly and brotherly ties between Turkey and Azerbaijan will continue to develop successfully in all areas, the two leaders discussed the future of relations, a statement from the Azerbaijani Presidency said.

Erdoğan also accepted Aliyev's invitation to visit Azerbaijan, the statement added.

The Turkish president also exchanged Eid greetings with Ersin Tatar, president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), plus Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also telephoned Erdoğan to extend greetings for the Eid holiday.