Finnish-led consortium Fennovoima said on Monday it has terminated a nuclear plant contract with Russian group Rosatom due to risks linked to the Ukraine war.

"The war in Ukraine has worsened the risks for the project," Fennovoima said in a statement, also citing "significant delays" over the proposed 1,200-megawatt Russian-designed reactor, which was to be built in Pyhajoki, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the port of Oulu in northern Finland.