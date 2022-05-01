Ukraine president says he met United States' Pelosi in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday said he had held a meeting with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Kyiv and shared a video of her visit.

Ms. Pelosi's office confirmed the trip, which was not announced in advance, likely for security reasons, in a tweet after Mr. Zelensky's post.

"We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom ... Your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done," Pelosi said in a video shared by Zelenskiy on Twitter.

The trip follows a visit one week ago by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III, during which they discussed expanded American commitment to supporting Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion.

Ms. Pelosi was joined by Gregory W. Meeks of New York, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee; Jim McGovern of Massachusetts; Jason Crow of Colorado; and Adam B. Schiff of California, the chairman of the Intelligence Committee.