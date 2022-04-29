Norway closes ports, borders to Russian goods traffic

Norway will close its ports and borders to Russian goods traffic, said the local media on Friday.

The decision was taken in line with the latest EU sanctions , Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt told public broadcaster NRK.

The closure of the seaports takes effect on May 7, while the border closed on Friday, according to NRK.

NRK said fishing vessels will be exempted from the decision unless they are owned by individuals who are subjected to sanctions.

Huitfeldt stressed that Svalbard Archipelago in the Arctic Sea will also not be included in the sanctions in line with the 1925 Svalbard Treaty.

Norway does not expect a reaction from Russia, he added.

At least 2,829 civilians have been killed and 3,182 others injured in Ukraine since the war started on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.

So far, 7.7 million people in Ukraine have been internally displaced, with more than 5.3 million fleeing to other countries, according to the UN refugee agency.