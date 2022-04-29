Montenegro forms new government

Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic speaks during the parliament session in Cetinje, Montenegro, Thursday, April 28, 2022 (AP)

Montenegro's parliament on Thursday approved a new government comprising moderate parties that are both pro-European and pro-Serb, led by Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic.

A vote of the confidence for 81 deputies secured the support of 46 deputies in the 81-seat parliament, which means it may face difficulties in pushing through key laws that must be backed by a two-thirds majority.

The new minority government will include 18 ministers, two state ministers and four deputy prime ministers.

The new government was supported externally by the Democratic Party of Socialists of Montenegro (DPS) led by President Milo Djukanovic.

The Social Democrats voted against the government at the session, which was boycotted by pro-Serbian parties.

Meanwhile, Socialist People's Party Deputy Danijela Djurovic was elected speaker of the parliament.

Adopting a pro-European Union policy, Abazovic is known for playing a key role in Montenegro's decision to impose sanctions on Russia.

The European Union welcomed Abazovic's new Cabinet.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he is looking forward to joint work for tangible progress on the EU path.

''Montenegro is a trusted partner, fully aligned with the EU's foreign policy,'' he said on social media.

EU Commissioner for Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi said he is looking forward to working with the new prime minister.

"I welcome today's vote in Montenegro. I look forward to work with PM @DritanAbazovic & the new government to deliver on #EU accession reforms, focusing on the rule of law, economy and the green agenda, notably with our Economic and Investment Plan," said Varhelyi on Twitter.

Abazovic said the key goal will be to unblock reforms needed to join the European Union.

''The new government will rest on two main pillars -- the rule of law and economic development," he said.

The coalition government led by former Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic fell on Feb. 4, failing to receive a vote of confidence from parliament.

Montenegro is a NATO member and began accession negotiations with the EU in 2012.