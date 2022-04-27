MUSLIMS AROUND WORLD OBSERVE ISLAMS HOLY NIGHT OF LAYLAT AL-QADR

Muslims around the world are observing Wednesday Laylat al-Qadr, or the Night of Power, which represents the first revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad, as the Islamic holy month of Ramadan is heading toward the celebrations of Eid Al-Fitr.

The exact day of the night is not officially known but Muslims are told to search for Laylat Al Qadr during the last 10 days of Ramadan, particularly on the odd nights.

The night is referred as Laylat al-Qadr in the Quran and in Islamic belief. The last 10 days of Ramadan are considered to be some of the greatest days and nights of the year as Allah says in the Muslim holy book that "the Night of Decree is better than a thousand months."

Muslims usually worship, perform prayer, and recite the Quran on this night.

Also, it is said that Prophet Muhammad said, "Whoever stays up (in prayer and remembrance of Allah) on the Night of Qadr, fully believing (in Allah's promise of reward) and hoping to seek reward, he shall be forgiven for his past sins."

Although the exact date remains unknown, Laylat al-Qadr is widely believed to be the 27th night of Ramadan.

Muslims around the world fast during Ramadan, which means that they cannot eat or drink anything during the hours of daylight. Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam.

At the end of the fasting month, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr for three days.

LAYLAT AL-QADR IN TURKEY

This year, Laylat al-Qadr will be observed in the mosques across Turkey on Wednesday night after two years of COVID-19 restrictions.

Hundreds or even thousands of Muslims are expected to gather and pray together on this night at some of the country's most popular mosques, especially at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, which held its first tarawih prayer in 88 years, a special evening prayer during Ramadan.

Hagia Sophia was built in the 6th century. It was turned into a mosque in 1453 after the conquest of Istanbul.

It served as a church for 916 years and as a museum for 86 years. But for most of its existence-from 1453 to 1934, or nearly 500 years-it served as a mosque.