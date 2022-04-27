Slovakia ready to supply Ukraine with heavy weapons, president says

President Zuzana Čaputová said on Wednesday that Slovakia stands ready to supply neighbouring Ukraine with additional weapons, so long as her own country's defences remain secure.



Negotiations were under way for Ukraine to receive self-propelled howitzers designed and developed by Slovakia, Čaputová said.



"The position of the Slovak Republic is clear," Čaputová said. "From the very beginning, apart from humanitarian aid, we have also provided military aid. In terms of volume, it is the largest aid in the history of the Slovak Republic."



Slovakia has already donated its S-300 air defence system to Ukraine, among other weapons and equipment.



However, Čaputová said the prerequisite for further arms deliveries was that Slovakia's own military readiness is not undermined. For this reason, she said talks were being held not only with Ukrainian representatives, but also with NATO allies.



