Turkish humanitarian groups provide food aid to families in Yemen

Several Turkish non-governmental organizations provided around 9,150 families in Yemen with food aid since the beginning of the Muslim holy month Ramadan.

In a statement, Yemeni non-governmental organization Human Access said that the aid provided by the Turkish NGOs were distributed in the provinces of Marib, Hadramaut, Al Hudaydah, Taizz and Shabwa.

A total of 8,000 Yemeni benefited from the aid distributed by the Turkish NGO, International Vefa Association, the statement said.

A total of 650 needy families received food packages, 3,000 Yemenis were served iftar dinner and financial support was provided to 100 families, it added.

Additionally, a total of 500 orphans were given Eid clothing.

Yedi Basak Association also delivered food aid to 100 families and organized iftar dinner for 300 people, it added.

Moreover, Yetimler (Orphans) Association distributed food aid to 400 orphan families, and orphans also received bags containing relief supplies.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

The conflict has created one of the world's worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of the country in need of humanitarian assistance and protection and more than 13 million people in danger of starvation, according to UN estimates.