Covid-struck Finnish president contracts pneumonia

Finland's president announced on Wednesday he has contracted pneumonia following a Covid infection but was leaving hospital as his condition improved.

"The corona has subsided and pneumonia has struck," Sauli Niinisto wrote on Facebook.

The 73-year-old head of state spent "a couple of days" in hospital this week after being diagnosed with coronavirus on April 19, leading to the postponement of a visit to neighbouring Norway.

"My infection levels are falling and temperature is down three degrees," Niinisto wrote.

Thanking hospital staff, he added: "My recovery continues at home."

The president's illness comes as Finland's politicians consider a possible application to join NATO, which would be a historic reversal in the country's defence policy.

Finns have traditionally been against joining the Western military alliance, but opinion polls have recorded soaring support for the move following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On May 18, Niinisto is scheduled to visit neighbouring Sweden, where the issue is also being debated, and the two countries are widely expected to act in unison on the issue.

Since the end of the Cold War, the two Nordic nations have remained non-aligned, but they have deepened ties and are close partners with NATO, stopping short of membership.

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin, on a visit to Sweden in mid-April, said a decision on a membership application was expected "within weeks".





