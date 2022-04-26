News World Latvia cautions against giving in to 'Russian blackmail' over Ukraine

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics attends a press conference after a meeting of Baltic Foreign ministers with the German Foreign Minister on April 20, 2022 in Riga, Latvia (AFP)

Latvia has rejected comments made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about the danger of escalating the war in Ukraine.



"If Russia threatens the third World War, then it is a clear sign that Ukraine is succeeding," Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics tweeted.



"We should not give in to Russian blackmail, but double down our support to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia." Only firm and consistent action would restore international law and order, Latvia's chief diplomat said.



Lavrov had earlier raised the danger of World War III breaking out as a result of the conflict in Ukraine. "The danger is serious, it is real, it should not be underestimated," Lavrov said in an interview on Russian television on Monday.























